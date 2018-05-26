Facing charges of nepotism, Mayawati removes her brother from post of BSP vice-president

Facing charges of nepotism, the BSP Supremo Mayawati on Saturday removed her brother and successor Anand Kumar from the post of BSP Vice-President.

Effecting several changes during the BSP National Executive meeting, the BSP Supremo also nominated R.S. Kushwaha as the new BSP State President in place of Ram Achal Rajbhar who has been elevated as the party national General Secretary.

Often faced with charges of introducing and promoting ‘parivarvaad’ in BSP, Mayawati on Saturday relieved his brother Anand Kumar from all political responsibilities, including from the post of BSP Vice-President.

The national executive was convened to strengthen the party organizations in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and take the pulse of the party leaders on the grand alliance with other political parties against the BJP for 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The issue was discussed threadbare and majority of the BSP leaders were of the view that the BSP should join the grand alliance against the BJP at national level only if ‘behenji’ was projected its leader.

The national executive, however, ratified party’s alliance with the Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh and left the decision of BSP joining united opposition front against BJP at national level with Mayawati.

The party indicated that the BSP will go it alone in Madhya Pradesh. However, a final decision will be taken after Kairana Lok Sabha by-poll result. The Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has already announced to contest all assembly seats in MP. He even started party's campaign there.

Talking to media, Mayawati slammed the Modi government for celebrating its four-year rule. “Atrocities against Dalits and poor have increased manifold in the last four years. Only the rich and the big business men benefitted from the policies of the Modi government while poor was left to suffer. They should be ashamed of celebrating four years of BJP rule even after failing on all fronts,” charged she.

“Petrol/diesel prices have touched all time-high spiralling inflation and prices of essential commodities. The party will launch a nationwide agitation if the prices were not brought down and atrocities against Dalits and poor did not stop immediately,” warned she.