Eyeing Tribal votes, Rahul Gandhi reconstitutes Adivasi body

To counter the increasing sway of the RSS in the Tribal swathes of several states that could impact the 2019 elections, Congress on Wednesday reconstituted the national executive committee of All India Adivasi Congress under the chairmanship of V Kishore Chandra Deo.

Tribal block constitutes 8.6 per cent of India's population, and in many states has the strength to make and break governments. The Congress, which once had almost the whole Tribal population under its sway, is facing alienation due to the deep roads made by the RSS through its Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram.

The Congress has also sought to broaden its base by choosing five chairmen from the states that have larger Tribal population. Besides Deo, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, the vice-chairmen include Shyam Sundar Hansdah from Jharkhand, Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya (Rajasthan), Atuwa Munda (Assam), Manoj Mandavi (Chhattishgarh), and Bellaiah Naik Tejavath (Maharashtra).

