Explain Rafale cost, Rahul Gandhi tells Nirmala Sitharaman

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi government saying it was 'shameful' that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was being silenced by the PM in connection with Rafale deal.

He asked her whether PM Modi had taken permission from the Cabinet Committee on Security before announcing the purchase of the Rafale fighter aircraft in Paris.

Gandhi's retort came a day after Sitharaman tried to douse the fire on the allegations raised by the Congress that the deal went through bypassing procedures to benefit an Indian businessman accusing the government of compromising national interest and security while promoting 'crony capitalism' and causing a loss to the public exchequer.

"Dear RM, what's shameful is your boss silencing you. Please tell us: 1. Final price of each Rafale jet? 2. Did PM take CCS permission before announcing purchase in Paris? 3. Why PM bypassed experienced HAL and gave the deal to AA rated businessman with no defence experience?" Gandhi tweeted.