Explained - how a Pakistani national managed to get an Aadhaar Card in India

Security forces on Wednesday arrested a Pakistani national in Jaisalmer for trespassing into the Air Force station. Officials were shocked to find an Aadhaar card on him while searching.On interrogation, the man said his name was Purkho Ram. He had been living in the Vijaynagar area in Sri Ganganagar district for the last 18 years where he had been farming near the canal.

Interestingly, he had been able to renew his visa for all those years and had not aroused any suspicion. He was caught by an Air Force security guard from the premises which he entered after jumping over the boundary wall.

This led to several questions, the most pertinent one being how a Pakistani nation acquired an Aadhaar Card:

However, a Ministry of Home Affairs notification explains how a Pakistani national acquired an Aadhaar Card :

The notification explained that minorities from countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who have a long-term visa are entitled to Aadhaar Cards, PAN card and driving license. They can also open bank accounts and buy property.

FAQ from MHA:

Question -- How can a Pakistani migrant get an Aadhaar Card ?

Answer - As per a a notification by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) dated 19 August 2016, any minority from Afganistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, namely Hindu, Sikh, Buddhists, Jain, Parsi Christians, who hold a LTV are entitled to Aadhaar Card , PAN card and driving license. They can also conditionally open bank accounts and buy property.

Question - What are the limitations?

Answer - The person holding LTV does not have access to free movement in Protected / Restricted / Cantonment areas.

Question - Why do they need Aadhar?

Answer - On basis of Aadhaar Pakistan nationals to take admission in schools, colleges, universities, technical/ professional institutions etc. without any specific permission from the State Government/UT administration, permitting them to engage in employment in private sector.

Question - When can a minority migrant get LTV?

Answer - After six months of stay in India on a short term visa

Read the full document below:

Grant of various facilities to persons belonging to minority communities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, namely, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, staying in India on Long Term Visa (LTV) *****

Ministry of Home Affairs have issued instructions to State Governments/ UT Administrations on 19.8.2016 granting the following facilities to persons belonging to minority communities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, namely, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, staying in India on Long Term Visa (LTV) :-

(1) Permission to take up self-employment or doing business.

(2) Allowing free movement within the State/ UT (excluding Protected/ Restricted/ Cantonment areas) where they are staying instead of restricting their movement within the place of stay. In the case of such persons living in National Capital Region (NCR), allowing free movement within NCR (excluding Protected/ Restricted/ Cantonment areas) and simplifying the procedure for visit to a place in any other State/ UT.

(3) Permission for transfer of LTV papers from one State/ UT to another State/ UT.

(4) Reduction of penalty on non-extension of short term visa/ LTV on time

(5) Permission to apply for LTV at the place of present residence in cases where the applicants have moved to the present place of residence without prior permission.

(6) Issue of driving license.

A copy of the letters no. 28020/58/2014-F.III dated 19.8.2016 issued to the State Governments/ UT Administrations, prescribing the detailed guidelines, is enclosed.

2. Central Government has also decided to grant the following facilities to such persons belonging to minority communities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, namely, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, staying in India on Long Term Visa (LTV):-

(A) Permitting such persons to open NRO (Non Resident Ordinary) Rupee account without prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India subject to the following conditions:-

(1) Such Afghanistani, Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals who have applied for grant of Long Term Visa (LTV) will be allowed to open a NRO bank account and the account will be opened initially for only six months, which may be renewed at six monthly intervals when the application for Long Term Visa (LTV) is under consideration of the Government. Once LTV is granted with the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the accounts will be made perpetual.

(2) Such Afghanistani, Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals who have already been granted LTV with the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs will be allowed to open NRO bank account on perpetual basis.

(3) The accounts will be converted into resident accounts when such Afghanistani, Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals are granted Indian citizenship.

(4) Authorized banks will be permitted to open the NRO account in such cases without the prior approval of the RBI subject to the following:-

(i) In the case of persons whose LTV application is under consideration The individual is holding a valid visa and valid residential permit issued by the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO)/ Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) concerned and has submitted the application for grant of LTV to the FRO/ FRRO concerned.

(ii) In the case of persons who have been granted LTV

The individual has a valid LTV duly approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs. (B) Permitting such persons to purchase a small dwelling unit for self occupation and suitable accommodation for carrying out self-employment without prior approval of the Reserve Bank of India subject to the following conditions:-

(1) Such persons will be allowed to purchase a small dwelling unit sufficient to serve the needs of the individual/ family for self use and suitable accommodation for carrying out self- employment.

(2) Such persons will not be allowed to purchase immovable property in and around restricted/protected areas including cantonment areas.

(3) Such persons must submit a declaration that they are residing in India on LTV.

(4) The registration documents of the property should mention the nationality and the fact that such persons are on LTV so that the same document may not be misused to apply for inclusion of their name in electoral roll and get a voter’s ID card with the intention to circumvent the laid down procedure for obtaining Indian citizenship.

(5) Such persons should declare source of funds for the purchase which may include assets brought by them while entering India, soft loans from relations, donations etc.

(6) The property of such persons will be attached/ confiscated in the event they indulge in anti-India activities.

(7) The Revenue authorities in the District where he/she resides (not below the rank of Tahsildar) should certify the fulfillment of the conditions mentioned at (1) to (5) above before permitting registration of the property.

(8) A copy of the documents of purchased property shall be submitted to the DCP/ FRO/ FRRO concerned and to the Ministry of Home Affairs (Foreigners Division).

(9) Such persons can sell the property only after acquiring Indian citizenship. However, in case such person wants to dispose the property before acquiring Indian citizenship, it can be done only with the prior approval of DCP/ FRO/ FRRO concerned.

(C) Issue of PAN card to such persons. For this purpose, the address given in the LTV document will be considered as valid proof of address.

(D) Issue of Aadhaar number to such persons. For this purpose, the address given in the LTV document will be considered as valid proof of address. Further, Aadhaar number shall be made mandatory and all other benefits extended to such persons will be linked to the Aadhaar number.

Requisite notifications/ instructions will be issued by the Ministries/ Departments concerned with reference to (A), (B), (C) and (D) above.