Examine Gorkhaland issue from people's point of view: TRS MP

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha today said a dialogue must be initiated with those demanding a separate Gorkhaland state and the issue thoroughly examined, and that it should not be kept lingering for long.

A key leader of the ruling TRS, Kavitha, however, did not state if the demand was legitimate or otherwise.

West Bengal's Darjeeling district has been on the boil over a separate state demand and witnessed widespread clashes between Gorkha Janmukti Morcha activists and the police. One person was killed in the violent protests that returned to Darjeeling on June 8, after a gap of a few years.

Kavitha said even during the agitation for creation of Telangana, which was formed three years ago after bifurcating Andhra Pradesh, there were movements pushing for Vidarbha and Gorkhaland states, and the TRS always held the view that every demand had to be treated and looked at separately.

"We said (at that time) kindly examine the merits of the case individually. So, I believe now also the Gorkhaland issue has to be examined properly from its people's point of view," the MP from Nizamabad in Telangana told

