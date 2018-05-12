Ex-Maharashtra ATS chief Himanshu Roy kills self

Former Maharashtra ATS chief and additional director general of police, Himanshu Roy (55) committed suicide on Friday by shooting himself with his licensed revolver at his Nariman Point residence in Mumbai. According to police, the decorated 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer allegedly put the gun in his mouth and pulled the trigger.

The Mumbai police has found a suicide note at his residence, allegedly signed by Roy which states that he is taking this extreme step due to his "prolonged illness" and "depression". Roy was suffering from cancer since two years.

"He was on long medical leave due to which he was suffering from depression," said a police officer. "We are recording the statements of his servants and neighbours who were present when the incident took place. Roy has mentioned in his suicide note that no one should be held responsible for his death and that he is taking this step due to the illness," said additional commissioner of police (south region) Pravin Padwal. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted that Roy was a "dynamic officer and had detected many important cases".

The Cuffe Parade police station has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and is investigating the matter.

"The entire police department is shocked and shattered," said Deepak Deoraj, deputy commissioner of police and Mumbai Police spokesperson.

According to the police, Roy shot himself around 12:30 pm. He stayed with his wife in a plush 3-BHK flat on the fourth floor of Suniti Apartment, Nariman Point. The primary investigations revealed that Roy was in his bedroom and his wife in another room when he shot himself. The police said that Roy was immediately rushed to the Bombay Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. His body was taken to the GT Hospital for post-mortem. "His wife and two servants rushed to his bedroom when they heard the shot," said a police officer.

The over six-feet tall officer was very particular about fitness and would attend Bollywood and social events regularly. He handled a number of high-profile cases including those related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and IPL spot-fixing. He would leave a deep impact on people with his dramatic moustache, rippling muscles, and a rich baritone, before cancer took its toll.

A security guard of the building said, Today, also he went to the gym as usual and returned home, and then later this happened," the guard said.

Meanwhile, the forensic team visited Roy's residence around 4.30 pm and collected the samples of fingerprints, bullet and other things for testing.