Ex-IPS officer Rahul Sharma to float party ahead of Guj polls

Former IPS officer Rahul Sharma today announced that he would form a political party which will contest the Assembly elections in Gujarat which are due this year.

Sharma, now a practising lawyer at the Gujarat High Court, made the announcement on his Facebook page and invited people from various walks of life to become members of the outfit which will be called `Smart Party'.

The IPS officer, who had had several run-ins with the then Narendra Modi-led Gujarat government, retired in 2015.

"As I need at least 100 members to register the party, I have invited people to attend a meeting on June 24. Many of my friends are also with me in this endeavour. We are planning to contest all 182 seats in Assembly polls," Sharma told

