Etihad Airways flight makes 'hard landing' at Mumbai airport; main runway shuts down for an hour

The aircraft was stranded on the main runway at Mumbai International Airport for an hour before it was towed away
alt DNA Web Team | Mon, 31 Jul 2017-09:00pm , Mumbai , DNA webdesk

The aircraft has now been towed away and the runway is operational

The tyre of an Etihad Airways aircraft burst upon landing at Mumbai International Airport, resulting in the main runway shutting down for a brief period.

Preliminary information suggests that the incident took place at 7.30 pm, when the aircraft made a hard landing on the airport’s main runway. Information on the cause of the tyre burst is still to be revealed.

The incident comes barely two days after the Middle Eastern carrier announced that it has posted a net loss of $1.87 billion in the last fiscal.

At 8.40 pm, it was reported that the aircraft had been towed from the runway, which was subsequently operational.

