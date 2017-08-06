EPS supporters questions TTV Dinakaran's authority to appoint new office bearers

After his return from Tihar prison, Dinakaran had announced that he would keep himself away from the active party work for two months.

A day after AIADMK (Amma) faction deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran announced new party post for his loyalists, the tension in the ruling party in Tamil Nadu came to fore with ministers questioning his authority to appoint new office bearers. Dinakaran loyalists, however, shot back asking those, who questioned Dinakaran's authority, to resign from the party.

Trouble brewing in the ruling AIADMK faction led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami decided to sideline party general secretary VK Sasikala and her family from the party and the government. After his return from Tihar prison, Dinakaran had announced that he would keep himself away from the active party work for two months. As the two months deadline ended on Friday, Dinakaran announced his return with the appointment of new office bearers.

"When the validity of the appointment of party general secretary VK Sasikala is under the scrutiny of the Election Commission, the new appointments made by Dinakaran will also be disputed," Finance Minister D Jayakumar said. Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar, a one-time Dinakaran loyalist also opposed the unilateral appointment of the office bearers saying that Palanisami was guiding the party and the government.

In a huge embarrassment to Dinakaran, three MLAs who were given new party posts by him on Friday refused to accept the same saying that they will only take directives from CM Palanisami who runs both the party and the government.

Dinakaran loyalist and MLA P Vetrivel defended party deputy general secretary's move and asked all those opposing him to resign from the party. He also warned of disciplinary action.

Former CM O. Panneerselvam camp supporter KP Munusay said that former chief minister J Jayalalithaa had earlier expelled the incumbent AIADMK deputy general secretary and, therefore, there was no reason for him to appoint his loyalists as office-bearers of the party.