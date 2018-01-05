Engineers, lawyers, MBAs among applicants for peon's job, but it goes to Rajasthan BJP MLA’s Class X son

Among 12,453 people who were interviewed for peon's jobs were many engineers, lawyers, a chartered accountant and even M.Phils. But one of the 18 positions was filled by class X qualified 30-year-old who happens to be the son of a ruling party MLA.

This happened in BJP-ruled Rajasthan and the man who has found a place among 18 successful candidates is the son of Jamwa Ramgarh MLA Jagdish Narayan Meena.

According to a report by the Indian Express, there were 393 postgraduates in arts, 129 engineers, 23 lawyers, two M.Phils and a chartered accountant among 12,453 people who were interviewed for 18 Class IV posts in the Rajasthan Assembly secretariat. There were also 1,533 art graduates, 23 postgraduates in science and nine MBA applicants for the job for which the minimum required qualification was Class V.

Ramkrishna Meena is no. 12 on the list put out on December 15 on the Assembly website, much ahead of more qualified applicants.

The selection has started a war of words between the Opposition Congress and the ruling BJP. While Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot has demanded a high-level investigation into the recruitment process, the MLA has defended the selection saying there is “no scope for discrepancy.”

Pilot alleged that BJP leaders have been helping their relatives secure government jobs while the unemployment among youth in Rajasthan is rising.

Defending his son's selection, Meena said, “My son applied as part of normal procedure for the job at the Assembly and was selected after an interview. The Opposition says that I used my position to help my son get the job. If I had really used my influence, why would it be to help my son get the job of a peon? If such was the case, then wouldn’t it have been some higher post.”