Enforcement Directorate books journo Upendra Rai, two associates for money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money-laundering case against journalist Upendra Rai and his two associates and carried out raids at three places in the National Capital Region on Friday. The agency found documents, including bank accounts details and minutes of meeting of central government departments.

The ED raided Rai's Greater Kailash house and the residences of his two associates — Rahul Sharma and Sanjay Snehi. It said Sharma and Snehi allegedly assisted Rai in the crime.

The agency registered the case on the basis of two FIRs filed by the CBI. Rai is in judicial custody after the CBI arrested him on charges of an alleged extortion of Rs 15 crore from Kapil Wadhawan, the owner of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) company.

The CBI had registered the case based on the statement of the owner of 18 real estate shell companies, Balvinder Singh Malhotra.

It has been found that Malhotra along with his partner Mehul Anil Bavishi owns 18 shell companies and operates from three locations in Mumbai, and the money transferred to Rai was from these shell companies.

The ED is also looking into the role of the owners of these 18 companies, their relation with Wadhawan of DHFL company. The agency is probing the money laundered by Rai in 2017. His bank accounts show a credit of Rs 79 crore with several transactions of over Rs 1 lakh, while in the same period, the accounts reflect a debit of Rs 78.51 crore. The agency is also probing his real estate transactions as many properties have been found wherein his role of buying and selling them is involved.

Rai also has two flats in Mumbai, one in Hazratganj in Lucknow, one in Pune and a huge bungalow in his village and also a flat in London. His house in Greater Kailash – I is worth more than Rs 30 crore. Rai also owns a flat worth Rs 10 crore in Asha Deep Building in Delhi, which was brought from Naresh Prasad Sareen and Madhu Sareen for Rs 6.5 crore.

Rai has also a fleet of high-end cars. He has an Audi 6, Toyota Innova Crysta, Maruti SX4 and a Honda Accord.