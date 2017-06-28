Emulate Israeli drip irrigation system: TN Assembly Dy Speaker

Tamil Nadu Assembly Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman today said the government should emulate the Israeli drip irrigation system to make water available for farmers through the year.

Stating that drip irrigation model of Israel would help make water available for about 300 days a year for farmers, he said a study in this regard was at the preliminary phase in the Coimbatore based Tamil Nadu Agricultural University(TNAU).

Participating in the debate in the Assembly on demand for grants to departments, including Public Works (Irrigation), he wanted the farm varsity to expedite its study in this regard.

Going into the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP), which irrigates about 4.5 lakh acres in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts, he said that by using the drip system in the project areas, it could support farming with lesser water.

Jayaraman, who represents Pollachi constituency, said Tamil Nadu could yield farm produce needed for the whole country by using the technology followed in Israel, He also urged for the refurbishment of contour canal under the PAP.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)