Emergency help lines established in J-K post alarming rise in water-level

In view of the inclement weather and prediction of rains and snowfall, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has established emergency help lines across the valley following the rise in water level in Jhelum River at Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh.

The cops have been asked to remain alert to meet any possible challenge and eventuality.

Besides, emergency control rooms have been set up in all districts of the valley to provide help to the people in need.

The control rooms would remain open 24x7.

In case of any help or assistance, the people have been advised to call on the following numbers: 0193222870, 9419051940 in Anantnag, 01952237830 and 9596767717 in Baramulla, 01951255207 and 01951-255042 in Budgam, 0194-2416478 and 0194-2416564 in Ganderbal, 01954-222312 and 9596773025 in Sopore, 9906767076 and 01955-262295 in Handwara, 01955-252451 and 7051404938 in Kupwara, 9596767430 and 01957-225278 in Bandipora, 01931-260160, 9419041660 and 7051510660 in Kulgam, 01933-261891 and 9596768831 in Shopian, 9797220265, 01933-241986 and 01933-241280 in Pulwama, 01933-247369 in Awantipora and the Police Control Room.

