Electronic showroom employee flees with Rs 21 lakh

An employee of a prominent electronic showroom in Connaught Place has fled after stealing Rs 21 lakh in cash from the shop.

Anup Kumar, assistant manager (Accounts), went missing on Tuesday and despite repeated attempts, he could not be reached, police said.

In the afternoon that day, a man came to collect cash and when the shop's manager tried to open the locker, he could not do so, they added.

After repeated attempts, when the locker was opened, the cash was found to be missing. Since the bank was closed for the last three days, the cash had been kept in the shop.

Police have launched a manhunt for the accused employee.

