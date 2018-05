An elderly couple was charred to death early today in a fire at their residence in west Delhi's Moti Nagar, police said.

The deceased were identified as Chedi Lal (70) and his wife Laxmi (62), they said.

Police said that a call was received about the fire around 3.25 am and two fire-tenders were rushed to the spot.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, they said.