Eid Mubarak! Here are WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook Messages to wish your loved ones

Here's some help in wishing your friends and family on the happy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, is being celebrated across India on Monday. This is an important religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar is observed as a holy fasting period by Muslims who abstain from food and water during the period between sunrise to sunset.

On the joyous occasion of Eid, here are some Whatsapp, SMS and Facebook messages you can send to wish all your loved ones.

‣ Eid Mubarak! May Allah flood your life with happiness, your heart with love, your soul with spiritual thoughts and your mind with wisdom.

‣ May the magic of this Eid bring lots of happiness in your life. Here's wishing that you celebrate the day with all your close friends and may it fill your heart with love.

‣ Eid Mubarak! May Allah's blessings be with you always and may this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone.

‣ It’s a day to rejoice and be happy; it’s a day of blessing and peace; it’s a day to reflect and ponder; it’s a day to celebrate together! Eid Mubarak.

‣ May you be guided by your faith in Allah and shine in his divine blessings! ​Eid Mubarak!

‣ On Eid ul-Fitr, here's wishing that Allah’s blessings lights up the path and leads you to happiness, peace and success. Happy Eid!

‣ May the day delight and the moments measure all the special joys for all of you to treasure. May the year ahead be fruitful too, for your home and family and especially for you. Eid Mubarak!

‣ May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all people around the world. Eid Mubarak!

‣ Success in everything you do, heart filled with love so true, home full of smiles and laughter and a happy life ever after, these are my wishes on Eid for you.

‣ Twinkling stars on a dark night, sighting of the moon in the sky, feeling the essence of Allah, praying for the betterment of mankind

‣ Hope this auspicious occasion of Eid brings purity and sanctity to our souls and peace to humanity. Eid Mubaarak!