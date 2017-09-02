Eid al-Adha 2017: Pak rangers and BSF exchange sweets at Wagah border, celebs wish nation

Eid al-Adha, also called the "Sacrifice Feast," is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated across the world.

On Saturday, the nation celebrated Eid al-Fitr or Eid al-Adha. PM Modi, President Kovind and a host of politicos and non-politicos wished the nation on the occasion. Pak rangers and BSF officials also exchanged sweets at the border.

Like Eid al-Fitr, Id-ul-Zuha or Eid al-Adha begins with a prayer of two rakats, followed by a sermon.

Traditionally, the festival of Eid al-Adha is celebrated two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage. The starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon. It begins on the 10th day of the one of the holiest months of the Islam calendar.

Eid al-Adha, also called the "Sacrifice Feast," is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year and is considered the holier of the two. It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, as an act of obedience to God's command.

Officials exchange sweets at Wagah border (PTI)

Meanwhile, Pakistani rangers exchange sweets with Border Security Force (BSF) officials on the occasion of Bakrid at Indo-Pak Attari-Wagha border on Saturday.

On the occasion of holy Id-ul-Zuha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation and wished for harmony and brotherhood in the society.

He took to Twitter on Saturday to express, ‘Best wishes on Id-ul-Zuha. May the spirit of harmony, brotherhood and togetherness be furthered in our society.’

President Ramnath Kovind on Saturday greeted the nation as well as Indian Muslims living abroad, on the occasion of Id-ul-Zuha.

‘Greetings to all my fellow citizens, especially to my Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad, on Idu’l Zuha,’ he wrote on Twitter.

ith Eid-al-Adha being celebrated across the country today, a number of political leaders extended their greetings to the people.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi said, ‘Eid is an occasion to remember the spirit of supreme sacrifice by Hazrat Ibrahim. The festival teaches us to be humble, charitable and to work for the greater good of humankind."

She added, ‘I extend my warm wishes and hope that this auspicious occasion will usher peace, harmony and equity amongst all.’

Chief Minister of Goa, Manohar Parikkar also extended his wishes to the people.

‘Warm greetings to everyone on the occasion of Id-ul-Zuha,’ he said.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Anupam Kher on Saturday wished their fans on Eid al-Adha, hoping that this year will be filled with love, joy, prosperity and peace.

Some of wishes posted on Twitter are:

Bollywood mega star, Amitabh Bachchan, wished his fans by tweeting, ‘T 2535 - Eid al Adha Mubarak!!’

‘Mubarakan’ actor Anil Kapoor, wrote, ‘Wherever you are in the world, and however you choose to celebrate today, I wish you and your loved ones a very happy and peaceful. Eid Al-Adha!’

‘Meri taraf se aap Sabhi logon ko. EID MUBARAK !!! Best wishes and lots of love,’ tweeted Emraan Hashmi.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, extended his wishes by writing, ‘Eid Mubarak to all. Love, peace and happiness always.’

‘Indu Sarkar’ director Madhur Bhandarkar, wrote, ‘Eid Mubarak. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Eid. Peace, happiness, prosperity.’

