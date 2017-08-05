ED moves Delhi court to quiz Indrani Mukerjea in money laundering case

The ED, in its application moved before special judge Sunil Rana, has sought the issuance of production warrant against Mukerjea in the case registered against Karti Chidambaram

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today moved a Delhi court seeking quizzing of jailed INX media director Indrani Mukerjea in a money laundering case against her and others including Karti Chidambaram, son of former minister P Chidambaram.

The ED, in its application moved before special judge Sunil Rana, has sought the issuance of production warrant against Mukerjea, currently facing trial in Mumbai in connection with the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

The central probe agency has told the court, which may hear the plea on August 8, that Mukerjea, currently lodged in a Mumbai jail, was required to be questioned in connection with the money laundering case.

A lawyer associated with the money laundering matter said that the ED has registered the case against Karti Chidambaram, INX media and its directors, Peter and Indrani and others, after taking cognisance of a recent CBI FIR against them.

The Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), ED's equivalent of a police FIR, was registered under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The accused have denied all the charges against them.

The CBI had filed an FIR against Karti and the Mukerjeas on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, receiving illegal gratification, influencing public servants and criminal misconduct.

It is alleged that Karti had received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions to receive investment from Mauritius.

The CBI had also recovered vouchers of Rs 10 lakh which were allegedly paid for the services.

These vouchers were issued in favour of Advantage Strategic Consulting (P) Limited, a firm "indirectly" owned by Karti, the CBI had alleged.

The senior Chidambaram, after the CBI searches on May 16, had issued a strong statement in response to the raids saying the government was using the CBI and other agencies to target his son.

FIPB approval was granted in "hundreds of cases", the senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister had said.

The CBI FIR was made out against Karti, his company Chess Management Services, the Mukerjeas (currently in jail on charges of murder their daughter Sheena Bora), INX Media, Advantage Strategic Consulting Services and its director Padma Vishwanathan