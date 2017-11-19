Economic implications of judgements now being considered: Justice A K Sikri

Economic implications are now consciously considered by courts in India while delivering a judgement, Justice A K Sikri said on Saturday during a conference on law and economics at Indian Institute of Management — Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

He said that while the concept is prevailing in Western countries, especially the US, for a couple of decades now, it is a nascent phenomenon in India.

Sikri was addressing an audience during ‘Third International Conference on Law and Justice – 2017’ at IIM-A.

He said that while earlier judgements in India had economic considerations at the back of the mind, they are finding a conscious mention now.

“Economic implications are relevent in cases related to property, privacy, business law, banckruptcy petition and many others,” said Sikri.

He emphasised the fact that law has implications across multiple disciplines and therefore it calls for an economic analysis of law. It can impact jobs, government revenue, economic growth. Sometimes, economic aspects are predominant. Courts are becoming increasingly receptive to this approach,” he said.

Experts said apart from economics, other aspects related to law and judiciary also require debates. Prof Errol D’Souza, Director-In-Charge of IIM-A said debates are also necessary in aspects like a case being sub-judice. “Judges should be more open to criticism,” said D’Souza.

