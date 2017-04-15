ECI must ensure people's trust won't be destroyed- Congress

The Congress on Saturday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) must take necessary steps to solve the issue of alleged electronic vote tampering.

?Election Commission must try to solve the EVM problem. It is the responsibility of Election Commission of India to ensure that the people trust won?t be destroy,? Congress leader Raj Babbar told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party leader and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said he had heard that voters had pressed the Samajwadi Party symbol, but the votes went into the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) basket.

Akhilesh demanded that polls be conducted with the help of ballot papers.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has said she is ready to join hands with other political parties to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the issue of EVM tampering.

Mayawati had raised the issue of EVM tampering after the results of the recent assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand went in the favour of the BJP.

Irked by the charges, the Election Commission (EC) challenged sceptics to prove that EVMs can be tampered with.

