EC to use paper audit trail for state by-polls

Amidst controversy with Electronic Voter Machines (EVMs) used in polls, the Election Commission has directed to introduce the voting machines with paper trail of the vote in by-elections across the country including Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party after debacle in Punjab and Goa has been targeting election body over EVMs and has been demanding reintroduction of paper ballot. Not only AAP, Congress, SP and BSP too ganged up over the use of EVMs in assembly elections in five states.

The commission said that EVMs will be accompanied by Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trial (VVPAT) machines, which will print a ballot slip to show in whose favour the vote has been cast. The VVPAT, a machine with a printing unit, which is connected to the EVM, will print a ballot slip soon after the voter exercises his choice on the EVM.

The commission issued notification last week stating, “As per the proviso to rule 49A of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, a printer with a drop box, as may be approved by the Election Commission of India, may also be attached to voting machine for printing a paper trail of the vote.”

The commission has earlier rejected the allegations of EVM tampering by political parties.