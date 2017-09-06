EC tells SC it does not know if candidates overspent in 2014 LS elections

The observation came when the bench asked poll panel advocate Meenakshi Arora for the data and she replied in the negative

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down on the Election Commission (EC) when it failed to submit an account of the expenses incurred by candidates during the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.

A bench of Justice Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer asked the poll panel how would it initiate action against the candidates who may have crossed the expenditure limit during the campaigning when it did not have the data in the first place.

The observation came when the bench asked poll panel advocate Meenakshi Arora for the data and she replied in the negative. "The data is with the district officers to whom the candidates file their expenses. However, it has not yet been collated and submitted to the poll panel," she said.

The bench expressed its disappointment over the delay and said that the data should have been collated immediately, not three years hence. "This means if the district officer chooses not to report the submissions made by the candidates, whats the purpose of an election mandate?" Justice Chelameswar observed. "It is a sad state of affairs. The parliament has been thrown out of the window," he said.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by NGO Lok Prahari seeking amendments to the Representation of People Act. One of the pleas filed in the petition seeking the mandatory filing of Income Tax (IT) returns for the candidates as well as their spouses. Another plea suggested the implementation of reforms as proposed by the EC and accepted by the Law Ministry.