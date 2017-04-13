EC should be more vocal on defending EVMs: Quraishi

The Election Commission should be "more vocal and visible" to assure the public that Electronic Voting Machines are "tamper-proof", former poll body chief S Y Quraishi said amid a raging row over alleged EVM tampering.

"The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are totally tamper-proof and there are enough safeguards in place.

Political parties and their leaders have a right to protest and if they question the process, then there are remedies," Quraishi told

