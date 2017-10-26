EC Blows The Poll Bugle: Gujarat's Game Of Thrones Officially Begins

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced December 9 and 14 as dates for the Gujarat Assembly elections and said results will be announced on December 18. Results for Himachal Pradesh, where a single-phase polling has already been announced for November 9, will also be declared on December 18.

The model code of conduct, which prohibits announcements that can influence the electorate, has come into force in Gujarat where 89 constituencies in 19 districts will go to the polls on December 9. Polling for the rest 93 constituencies in 14 districts will take place on December 14. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Tuesday's announcement of an economic stimulus package has no relation with Gujarat's poll schedule. "It is a long-term plan and it has nothing to do with politics," he said.

Over 4.33 crore voters in Gujarat are eligible to use their franchise in the keenly fought election that is witnessing a high-decibel campaign run on the issues of demonetisation, GST and unemployment by the Opposition parties. The ruling BJP's poll plank is development.

It's a high-stake battle in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made multiple visits to his poll-bound home state in recent months to make scathing attacks on the Congress, desperate to return to power after 22 years. Modi returned from Delhi to his home state in 2001 to become CM, a post he held till he swept the general elections in 2014.

Defending his decision to delay the announcement of Gujarat's election, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AK Joti said that an early announcement would have made relief and rehabilitation works in the state suffer as a huge administrative machinery would have been diverted for polling.

Under flak from the opposition parties and questioned by at least two former CECs for allegedly delaying Gujarat's poll schedule at the behest of the Centre to let the government announce major sops before the model code of conduct comes into force, Joti said he cannot comment on such "baseless charges" as every time the situation is different.

"There is no question of any milibhagat (nexus), many factors are to be taken into consideration by the Commission (before announcements)… there were unprecedented rains and floods in July and August in Gujarat."

"I would not like to comment on the views of former CECs... no situation is a static situation... all are dynamic situations. If somebody questions our integrity, it is not acceptable," Joti said. Maintaining that in Himachal Pradesh, elections could not have been delayed as three districts would have become totally snowbound, and Gujarat needed more time to provide succor to a large population ravaged by unprecedented floods, Joti said, "The Commission did the right thing under the circumstances."

He said floods ravaged seven districts. Besides killing 228 people, floods breached the Narmada canal at 17 places and left roads and infrastructure in dire straits.

Joti cited two letters written on September 27 and October 2 to the Commission by Gujarat's chief secretary, requesting it to postpone the announcement of elections to give some time to repair badly affected infrastructure and rehabilitate people.

He also gave a detailed account of the relief and rehabilitation work given by the Gujarat administration on two occasions, — September 25 and October 22 — following which the Commission finally decided to announce the poll schedule on October 25.

PRESTIGE BATTLE

Clashes with Cong to intensify further as BJP looks to extend its 22-yr hold on PM’s turf

Polling Dec 9 &14

Counting Dec 18 Asembly to come into existence before Jan 22

Constituencies 182

Voters 4,33,36,804

Polling booths * Urban 16,697 * Rural 33,431 * Total 50,128

KEY PARTIES

BJP

Congress

KEY ISSUES

For urban areas: GST, demonetisation, bad roads, inflation

GST, demonetisation, bad roads, inflation For rural areas: Demonetisation, Patidars (want quota), OBCs (don’t want quota for Patidars), violence against Dalits, Narmada canal network

KEY SEATS

Rajkot: CM’s constituency

CM’s constituency Viramgam: Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakore hail from here

Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakore hail from here Una: Violence against Dalits brought national attention

Violence against Dalits brought national attention Porbandar: Will Congress win from Mahatma’s birthplace?

KEY PERSONALITIES