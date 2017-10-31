Ease of doing biz: Hiding behind World Bank report will not alter grim reality of economy, says Cong

The Congress on Tuesday issued a press release criticising the centre after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley earlier in the evening announced that India had risen 30 points to be ranked 100 in the Ease of Business Index report submitted by the World Bank.

In a detailed press release, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the Ease of Doing Business had become a 'Cease of Doing Business for MSMEs under the Narendra Modi government'.

INC COMMUNIQUE Statement by @rssurjewala on how 'Ease of Doing Business’ has become ‘Cease of Doing Business' pic.twitter.com/vGEXbIHz8j — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) October 31, 2017

"It is important to note that the 'Ease of Doing Business' rankings does not take into account the utterly flawed impementation of the GST. The cut-off date for implementing any reforms for the said study was June 1, while the GST was imposed on July 1," the statement added.

Cricising the centre, the Congress added that the Narendra Modi government has achieved "a notorious reputation for rapacious tax inspectors exercising draconian new powers of search and seizure resulting in tax terrorism. Predictably, this has sent a chill through the business community and no 'Ease of Business' is visible there."

The Congress added that the adhocism of Arun Jaitley to deliver has caused widespread economic misery and distress. "With great responsibility, we would like to say that Arun Jaitley is the worst finance minister in Indian history. Hiding behind a World Bank reports will not alter this grim reality," the report said.