Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter Scale shook Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday, the Meteorological Department said.

The tremors were felt in and around Kangra district at 1.18 am.

However, there are no immediate reports of any damage to property.

The epicentre was at a depth of 10 km in Kangra district, the department said.

This is third quake within a week in Kangra.

Earlier a low-intensity quake measuring 2.9 and a moderate quake measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale hit Kangra on July 25 and July 27 respectively.