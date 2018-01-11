Trending#

India vs South Africa

Mumbai Fire

Donald Trump

Narendra Modi

World Bank (WB)

  1. Home
  2. India
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








EAM Sushma Swaraj holds 'productive' talks with Maldivian Foreign Minister Mohamed Asim

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today met Maldives Foreign Minister Mohamed Asim 


 , Twitter(@MEAIndia)



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Thursday 11 January 2018 16:47 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today held "productive" talks with her Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Asim amidst a strain in bilateral ties over a number of issues, including the signing of an FTA between Maldives and China.

 
"Swaraj met Mohamed Asim, Foreign Minister and Special Envoy of the President of Maldives. Both had productive discussions to strengthen bilateral relationship keeping in mind 'India first' policy of Maldives and our policy of 'Neighbourhood first'," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

   
It is understood that the Maldivian leader reiterated that Maldives would not undertake any activity which would harm Indian interests and it would also be conveyed that the country was "sensitive" to India's concerns over peace and security in the Indian Ocean region.

 
India had already made it clear that it expected that as a close and friendly neighbour, the island nation would be sensitive to its concerns in keeping with its 'India First' policy. The Indian statement had come in response to a query on Maldives-China free trade agreement (FTA). 

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story