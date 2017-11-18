Delhi University's Dyal Singh Evening College renamed as 'Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya'

Delhi University’s Dyal Singh College will now be called 'Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya', the college's governing body has said.

The decision was made after by the governing body after a meeting and said they will rename the college after it becomes a full-fledged morning college.

"The name inspired millions during freedom struggle. It'll also inspire students. There mustn't be controversy on it. People opposing it haven't understood it well. We'll not reconsider it, it's final," said Dr IS Bakshi, principal of Dyal Singh College on Saturday.