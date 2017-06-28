Essel Group 90 years
Dutch PM Mark Rutte tweeted at PM Modi in Hindi, the Internet had a field day...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Netherlands, Mark Rutte shake hands at their joint press conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Tuesday. (PTI)
Wed, 28 Jun 2017-12:45pm

Prime Minister of the Netherlands wrote an excruciatingly long tweet to PM Modi, and the Internet can't get enough of these 'lack of space' issues...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-nation tour of Portugal, the United States of America and Netherlands ended on Wednesday when he returned home to India.

PM Modi tweeted enthusiastically in Dutch during and after his meeting with his Dutch counterpart, Prime Minister Mark Rutte when they met in Hague. To return the favour, PM Rutte tweeted to PM Modi in Hindi to express his happiness over India and the Netherlands completing 70 years in diplomatic relations. However he forgot to use the space bar, and the resulting tweet looked like this:

Which translates to, "Welcome to the Netherlands @narendramodi Our bilateral relations go back 70 years and with that I am extremely excited about our meeting."

As always Twitter had a field day with several criticising the poorly written tweet while others praised the Dutch PM's efforts at attempting to write in Hindi:

And then there were those who appreciated the effort:

However, later Dutch PM Rutte posted another tweet with all the spaces in place:

PM Modi visited the Netherlands on Tuesday in the final leg of his three-nation tour, where he, along with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte delivered a joint statement vowing to combat terrorism.

"The fight against terrorism should not only seek to disrupt and bring to justice terrorists, terror organisations and networks, but should also identify, hold accountable and take strong measures against all those who encourage, support and finance terrorism, provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups, and falsely extol their virtues," they said.

