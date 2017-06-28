Dutch PM gave this unique gift to PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Mark Rutte reaffirmed their commitment to climate change accord and strengthen cooperation in developing renewable energy yesterday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned home on Wednesday after concluding his three-nation tour of Portugal, the US and the Netherlands.

On the final leg of his trip, he visited the Netherlands and held talks with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte, who gave him a unique gift.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi thanked Rutte for the bicycle.

In Netherlands, the Prime Minister is never driven in convoys. A video shared by the Dutch national Broadcaster showed the PM riding to office on a bicycle.

Even during his state visit, Rutte tries to maintain the tradition of coming to work on a bicycle. In 2012, Rutte shocked the Iranian delegation when he arrived to work on a bicycle.

In the joint address, Dutch Prime Minister Rutte said India's emergence as a global power is a "welcome development from both political and economic point of views." "Political because of the values we share with respect of rule of laws and security," he said. He commended India for its commitment to renewal energy and to the Paris climate agreement. He praised Modi for announcing major sustainable initiatives like 'Clean India' and 'Make in India'.

The Dutch premier also added that the ties between the two country are expected to grow in coming years. "Today we are giving fresh impetus to ties by easing the flow of capital in both directions. I believe this is one of the many ways to boost ties in the next 70 years and beyond," he said.

This year, the two countries are celebrating 70 years of the establishment of Indo-Dutch diplomatic relations.

