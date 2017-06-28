DU college lodges police complaint against ABVP, DUSU for

Delhi University's Daulat Ram College today lodged a police complaint against the ABVP, DUSU and a section of parents for "manhandling" the principal and "vandalising" her office.

Principal Savitha Roy, in her complaint lodged at the Maurice Nagar police station, alleged that members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students' wing of the BJP, and Delhi Union Students' Union (DUSU) barged into her office and misbehaved with her.

"They used abusive language, manhandled me and threatened me with dire consequences if I did not admit the students," she wrote in her complaint.

"Despite requesting the mob to send two representatives to settle their issues, they started misbehaving with me," she added.

Roy sought an FIR against six persons for their alleged involvement in the incident and requested for police protection to proceed with the admission process.

However, ABVP central working committee member Saurabh Sharma refuted the allegations and claimed that they were approached by the parents of students, who were denied admission to the college even after certificate verification.

"The parents of students, who were confused after being denied admission even after the verification of certificates, approached the ABVP and DUSU members. All of them went to the administration to ask why were they denied admission," he said.

Sharma termed the charges in the police complaint as an "excuse" by the administration to hide its "arbitrary denial" of admissions.

DUSU president Amit Tanwar, whose name was mentioned in the complaint, was not available for comments.

