DTC to run free bus services in Delhi during odd-even car-rationing scheme from Monday

The Delhi government on Thursday said the public transport services like DTC and cluster buses will be free of cost during the Odd-Even peiod.

In a bid to encourage public transport at the mayhem of Delhi smog, the AAP government has made the announcement.

"To encourage use of public transport during Odd- Even, Delhi govt to allow free travel for commuters in all DTC and Cluster buses from 13-17 November," Transport Minister Ashok Gahlot said on Twitter.

The third phase of the odd-even scheme will come into force from November 13. So far, the government has decided to roll it out for limited period and will end on November 17

The air quality in Delhi continues to be in 'severe' condition under a blanket of thick haze, as pollution levels have breached permissible standards by multiple times.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared 'public health emergency' in the national capital and have urged the government to ban any outdoor activities.