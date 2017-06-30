Drunken man held for ramming car into other vehicles

A 25-year-old man was today arrested for allegedly ramming his car into other vehicles in an inebriated condition, injuring around 10 persons, at west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, the police said.

The accused, Anup, was proceeding towards Tilak Vihar in his car in the evening. As he drove past the main market, he lost control of the vehicle, which rammed into seven-eight e- rickshaws, two-wheelers and cycle rickshaws, the police said.

Anup, a driver by profession, was arrested and it was found that he was drunk at the time of the incident.

Around 10 persons, who were injured in the incident, were taken to the DDU Hospital, the police said.

