Drunk society guard arrested in Greater Noida for attempted rape

A drunk society guard has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a 19-year-old student in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The society guard was caught and thrashed by people around and handed over to the police.

This is another incident related to the safety of women in Uttar Pradesh, where state government appointed Romeo squads are said to be working actively to nab eve teasers and molesters.

