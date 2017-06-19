Droptaxi hires transgenders for promotional work in TN

Droptaxi, a cab aggregators startup, has hired transgenders in part-time positions for promotional work in Tamil Nadu and plans to extend it to Karnataka in two weeks.

"We have hired seven transgenders in part-time positions with the help of an NGO to do promotional work in public places.

Right now, they are carrying out work at Egmore railway station (in Chennai) and would extend it to Central railway station and other public stations," Droptaxi CEO Srinivasan Krish told

