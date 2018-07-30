Driver shot, Rs 20 lakh looted from Axis Bank van in Lucknow's high-security zone

In daring Bollywood style, two unidentified motorcycle-borne robbers looted Rs 20 lakh from a cash van of Axis Bank on Raj Bhawan Road in the high-security zone of Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Monday at around 4 PM.

Senior police officials including the DGP OP Singh and SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani rushed to the robbery spot. “We are scanning CCTV footage of the bank and other places and have managed to identify the number of the Apache mobike. We have sought details of the owners to arrest those who looted the cash,” said the SSP Lucknow.

The incident took place when the cashier Umesh was loading two bags full with currency notes in the van while the driver Dharmendra was on the driving seat. “Two helmet-wearing men came on a white-colored mobike. Before we could understand anything, the pillion rider fired at Dharmendra and then at me. They snatched the two bags and sped away,” Umesh told the police.

According to Axis Bank officials, the two bags were carrying Rs 20 lakh in cash and were meant to be delivered to other branches and ATMs in the state capital Lucknow.

The driver of the cash van Dharmendra died on the spot while Umesh sustained bullet injuries in the leg and stomach. The police have recovered empty shells and one live cartridge from the site. They are being sent to the forensic lab to ascertain bore and weapon type. It seems automatic pistol was used in the crime.

Ironically, Axis Bank is housed in a commercial building owned by the family of a former Chief Minister. It is situated just opposite the second gate of highly-secured Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhawan. The State Law Minister Brajesh Pathak’s house is located just a stone’s throw distance from the bank in Bandariabagh. Senior politicians, bureaucrats and journalists also stay just opposite bank in Raj Bhawan Colony.

The number of the white-coloured Apache mobike, used in the loot, has been traced as UP 2 GK 7022. DGP O.P. Singh has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone helping the police to nab the miscreants involved in the loot. All exit points to the city have been sealed and an alert has been sounded to trace the bike.“We have got vital leads and those behind the loot will be arrested soon,” said the SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani. Earlier, Rs 33 lakh were looted from the ATM cash van of the Axis Bank in Moradabad district on May 5 2018.