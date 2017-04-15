DRI seizes Myanmar-smuggled gold worth Rs 3.5 crore

Myanmar-smuggled gold worth about Rs 3.5 crore has been seized by the DRI officials.

Acting on specific tip off, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) effected seizure of 70 pieces of gold of foreign origin yesterday, collectively weighing 11.65 kgs, smuggled into India from Myanmar from the possession of two persons in Kolkata, a senior DRI official said here today.

The value of seized gold is Rs 3.47 crore.

The duo, who hails from Mizoram, were intercepted while they were waiting in a hotel room for delivery of these gold biscuits, he said.

The accused had came from Champhai, Mizoram, where the gold was delivered to them by a person from Myanmar with direction to deliver those at Kolkata, the official said.

The DRI has been making regular seizures of gold in and around Kolkata.

The agency's officials have seized gold bars/biscuits smuggled from Myanmar weighing 93.35 kgs valued at Rs 26.89 crores this year and arrested 29 persons.

"It has been revealed from investigation that some of these intercepted individuals may actually be persons of Myanmarese origin," he said.

