DRI seizes Methaqualone tablets worth Rs 9.20 lakh

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) today foiled an attempt to export Methaqualone tablets in a courier parcel from the city to Kuwait.

The value of the seized contraband tablets is estimated to be Rs 9.20 lakh, said DRI.

On specific intelligence that certain cargo booked by courier to Kuwait contains contraband material, officers of DRI, Hyderabad Zonal Unit visited a courier company here and verified the said cargo, a release quoting Additional Director General M K Singh said.

"This cargo was packed in a carton, which was found to be containing six jeans pants and one half pant. On detailed examination of the cargo, the officers found tablets concealed in the waistband part of the pants," the DRI official said.

On removing the stitches, the tablets were found and they tested positive for Methaqualone, Singh said, adding a total of 2,300 tablets were found, weighing 860 grams.

Methaqualone is a psychotropic drug prohibited under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the tablets were attempted to be exported by way of concealment in contravention of the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Efforts to locate the consignee, whose address was indicated that of from Proddutur in Kadapa District of Andhra Pradesh and further investigation in the case are in progress, the release added.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)