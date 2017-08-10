Dr Subhash Chandra slams Sonia for tinkering with history

After 75 yrs of the Quit India Movement, it is time we reflect and introspect — and tell community-based reservation to 'quit' India, says Dr Chandra

Independent Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra on Wednesday expressed anguish over Congress president Sonia Gandhi's remarks in the Parliament. Hinting at the RSS, Gandhi had said that some "organisations" opposed the Quit India Movement, during a special discussion to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the movement on Wednesday.

Dr Chandra said such remarks reflected a frustrated mindset. "It felt sad listening to some people, while sitting in Parliament. Real people who participated in the Freedom Struggle were not even remembered," he said.

"No doubt Mahatma Gandhi was a contributor, but many freedom-fighters shook the roots of the British rule. The struggle started in 1857 with the First War of Independence, but many of those people were not mentioned. We heard of the sacrifices made, but is anybody willing to make a sacrifice nowadays?" he asked.

Dr Chandra said the next generation of the country should be inspired to make sacrifices. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked about the future, but he cannot do it alone and the whole country needs to contribute.

The Rajya Sabha MP also slammed past governments for tinkering with India's history over the last 70 years. "Today one of my elderly colleagues in Parliament pointed towards the ruling party, saying it changed history. Well, everyone knows who changed history over the last 70 years, post British Raj," he said.