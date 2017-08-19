Dr Subhash Chandra pitches for women's quota in legislatures

Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group chairman Dr Subhash Chandra on Friday said the time has come for Parliament to take up the issue of reservation for women in legislatures.

Speaking at the India-ASEAN Youth Summit 2017 in Bhopal, Dr Chandra also spoke at length about the qualities of a politician. Talking about his entry into politics, he said he had done so to serve the people.

"A good politician is one who knows how to sacrifice for his own people. It is your own talent and your capacity that can change the opinions of the people and that's what is a quality of a leader," said Dr Chandra. "You could be illiterate or can have a doctorate; it does not matter. You must be able to change the opinion of other people."

Organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the India Foundation to observe 25 years of the ASEAN-India Dialogue Partnership, the Summit witnessed the participation of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, Biju Janata Dal MP Baijayant Panda, and National People's Party MP Conrad Sangma. More than 200 delegates from 10 ASEAN countries took part in the event.

Dr Chandra also expressed his thought that Muslim fundamentalism was not the reason behind global terrorism. "I was invited to the United Nations once to discuss on terrorism issues globally. Most of the speakers before me were alluding that it is the Muslim fundamentalism which is plaguing the country in terms of terrorist activities. There I said I disagree with that. It is basically the organised religions all of us follow and that's what is creating conflicts," said Dr Chandra. "These are not true religions; true religion is universal. You cannot have a religion which supports only their own beliefs and not the beliefs of the others," he added.

There is also a need, said Dr Chandra, to build the capacities of the political class in this country. "In a democracy, we need to build the capacities of our political people to perform, and to fulfill their election promises. Our current Prime Minister is working towards that by trying to build the capacities of individual members of the party," said Dr Chandra.