Dr Kafeel Khan, who saved lives, is removed

Dr Kafeel Khan, the Gorakhpur doctor who saved children's lives as the BRD Medical Hospital battled oxygen supply shortage, was removed as the Nodal Officer for the Department of Pediatrics of Baba Raghav Das Medical College on Sunday. He has been replaced by Dr Bhupendra Sharma.

Dr Ramashankar Shukla, Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) was also removed. The sackings come on a day when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other VIPs visited the hospital on Sunday.

Dr Khan was among the few good Samaritans in the hospital who went beyond the call of duty to arrange for oxygen cylinders when supply was snapped. No reason has been cited by government for the removal of the two senior doctors.

Dr Khan, who was in charge of the encephalitis ward in BRD Medical College & Hospital, was appreciated for his quick thinking as he saved lives by paying for extra oxygen cylinders, from his personal savings. On the night of August 10, when the oxygen supply at the BRD Medical College and Hospital was critically low, it was Khan who decided to take control of the situation by driving to private homes to borrow oxygen cylinders.