Don't politicise my sister's murder, says Gauri Lankesh's brother Indrajit Lankesh

There can't be any personal reason behind Gauri Lankesh's killing, says brother Indrajit. He asserts, 'she had only ideological adversaries.'

As the nation witnesses massive protests following the gruesome murder of prominent journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bangalore on late Tuesday, her family has come forward and demanded justice for her.

Addressing the media in Bangalore on Thursday, Gauri Lankesh's borther Indrajit said that people must not politicise his sister's murder.

The brother of late journalist-activist said his family only cared about justice for her.

Indrajit Lankesh also talked about his family's expectations from the ongoing investigation into the case.

Lankesh said the Chief Minister of Karnataka had asked if the case should be given to the CBI.

He requested people to not give a political colour to his sister's death or to use it for their personal benefits.

''For 14 years, she ran the publication with no advertisements, from her own savings. She continued our father's legacy and I am proud of her.'' he said.

''She had no personal enmities, only ideological adversaries. She was the best friend anyone could have, her death can't be due to personal reasons at all,'' he added further.

Earlier speaking to NDTV, Indrajit Lankesh had said that his sister had received threat letters from the Naxalites.

Gauri Lankesh headed a team of people that worked extensively for bringing Naxals to the mainstream.

"She succeeded in bringing a couple of them from naxalism to the mainstream. For that, she was getting some hate mails, hate letters," Lankesh said, adding that this is one of the angles that the police are working on as they investigate the journalist's murder.

On Tuesday evening, Gauri Lankesh had just got out of her car and entered opened the gates to her home at around 8 when she was shot dead.

CCTV footage shows a man wearing a helmet walk up to her and fire, the police said.