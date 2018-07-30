Don't create 'panic' and politicise such a 'sensitive issue': Rajnath Singh on Assam NRC

Amid uproar over the release of second and the final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens, the Narendra Modi government on Monday sought to allay fears to regarding the issue.

Even as the Opposition slammed the entire exercise, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said that some it was a very transparent exercise and that the Supreme Court was monitoring it.

Addressing the lawmakers in the Lok Sabha, Singh said that, ‘I want to emphatically say that this is only a draft and not the Final NRC.’

‘Everyone will have full opportunity to file Claims/Objections as per provision in law. Only after the disposal of claims and objections, the Final NRC will be published,’ he added.

Over reports of 40 lakh people missing out of the NRC, Singh said that ‘some people are unnecessarily trying to create an atmosphere of fear. I want to assure all that there is no need for any apprehension or fear. Some misinformation is also being spread. NRC process has been done impartially. Some people may not have been able to submit necessary documents. They will get full opportunity through Claims and Objections process.’

He also said that even after the Final NRC, every person will get an opportunity to approach the Foreigners Tribunal.

‘This means that even those whose names do not figure in the Final NRC will get an opportunity to approach the Tribunal. There is no question of any coercive action against anyone.’

He also stressed on the fact that this was done under the guidance of the top court and that the Modi government has nothing to do with it. "I want to ask the Opposition, what is the Centre's role in this? It is happening under the supervision of the Supreme Court. Such sensitive issues should not be politicised."