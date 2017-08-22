Doklam stand-off: China snubs Rajnath's outreach, says there will be 'utter chaos' if their forces enter India

China on Tuesday warned that there will be 'utter chaos' if its troops entered India. It said India's claim that Chinese building road in Doklam is a potential threat to New Delhi was "ridiculous and vicious".

In a strongly worded statement, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "The Indian side illegally crossed the boundary on the excuse of ... Chinese road building. The reason is ridiculous, vicious and facts are clear," . The spokesperson further said, "You may think about it. If we tolerate India's ridiculous logic, then anyone who dislikes the activity at his neighbour's home can break into its neighbour's house. "Does that mean when China thinks that large-scale construction of infrastructure at the border area of India is posing a threat, it can enter Indian territory? Wouldn't that be utter chaos?"

Responding to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Hua Chunying said, "China loves peace and firmly upholds peace. At the same time, we will safeguard our territorial integrity and sovereignty. We allow no country or any individual to infringe upon China's territorial sovereignty." She again reiterated the demand that India should pull back its troops from Doklam.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday expressed confidence that the ongoing tiff between India and China over the tri-junction area of the Doklam sector near Bhutan will be resolved soon, and peace will be restored between the two neighbours.

Addressing a gathering at the symbolic Pipping Ceremony Promotions of officers and personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) forces , Rajnath stated that he is looking forward to a positive move from China, adding that the bilateral relations of India with its neighbours should involve solace, not struggle.

"We have healthy relations with other countries, and this has also been the focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We want peace, not struggle. I agree that there is a rift between India and China over the Doklam issue. I am sure that there will be a positive move from China, after which the matter will be resolved and peace will be restored," said Rajnath.

Lauding the jawans for their commitment towards maintaining national security, Rajnath, while narrating an incident from his meeting with them in Ladakh earlier, said their morale is so high that nobody would 'dare to raise eyes towards them'.

With agency inputs