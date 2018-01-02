Doctors call off strike after government sends new Medical Bill to parliamentary standing committee

The Indian Medical Association called off the 12-hour long strike against the National Medical Commission Bill after the government consented with its major demands.

Union Minister Ananth Kumar told the Lok Sabha that the new Bill will be referred to the parliamentary standing committee and the report will be submitted before the Budget Session of Parliament.

Earlier in the day, while protesting against the new Bilkl, the IMA termed it as 'Draconian' law.

The National Medical Commission Bill 2017 seeks to replace and subsume the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body was tabled in the Rajya Sabha today.

Addressing a press conference here, Dr Parthiv Sanghvi of IMA, said, 'The IMA is against the National Medical Commission because it is a government body where 90 per cent members will be nominated by the government. The structure of National Medical Commission is draconian, undemocratic, unparliamentarian and against the basic ethos and ethics that have been upheld by the Medical Council of India.'

Also read Doctors to strike work for 12 hours to protest against Bill

He said the slogan for the medical community is 'No to NMC (National Medical Commission).'

'The central government has left us no option but to call it a 'black day' in the history of medical profession. No to NMC (National Medical Commission) is a slogan for medical community as well as every patient,' said Dr. Sanghvi.

The draft bill was introduced by Nadda in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Aiming to ensure transparency, the bill also seeks to allow practitioners of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy, to practice modern medicine once they complete a short term "bridge" course.

(With inputs from ANI)