Doc held on FGM charges in US, sparks debate in India

The news of an Indian-origin doctor being charged with mutilating girls’ genitalia or Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is doing rounds among members of the Dawoodi Bohra community. A large section of the Bohras have been vociferously seeking a ban on Khafz, as the practice is called by the community.

As per news reports, authorities are alleging that a doctor in Detroit, US, has conducted FGM on two seven-year-old girls. The reports, however, didn't mention who made the complaint.

While US federal laws criminalise FGM, there are some states that have not banned it yet. It is the second time that news of people outside India being charged with FGM, got the community talking. Over one and a half years ago, a mother and a nurse were found guilty in Australia for performing FGM on two sisters, who were also seven years old.

Commenting on the incident, Masooma Ranalvi, Convenor, Speak Out against FGM, which has been demanding a ban on the practice said, "The highest body pertaining to health, which is the World Health Organisation, has very categorically said that FGM has no medical benefits and causes physical and psychological harm to the girl child. The Bohra practice of khafz also falls under FGM vis-a-vis WHO's definition. If Syedna feels that this isn't the case then he should challenge the WHO perspective of FGM. Due to the nature of and consequence of FGM, it is definitely a violation of human rights of women and children (mostly conducted on under age girls). It infringes in the right to life, physical integrity, and health."

She added, "In 2016, the leader of the community, Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin himself, in a public sermon in Mumbai, had said that this is a part of our religion and should be practiced. Syedna has a status of God in the community. Thus, the statement to ban the practice should also come from Sydena."

A community spokesperson from the Dawoodi Bohra community (Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin faction) when approached said, “The Anjumans (administrative body of the local congregation) of Detroit and Minneapolis had passed edicts in March 2016 and May 2016 respectively, requiring their members to abide by the federal and state laws and completely stop the practice. It is extremely unfortunate that certain individuals did not abide by the edicts and violated the prevailing laws of the country."

When asked on the demand from the community, there was no response. Meanwhile, Sahiyo, another group that is working against FGM said that it will continue to create awareness in the community. "We are such an accomplished, forward community in every other way. We wish the government will take some stand. But, irrespective of that, we will continue our work within the community to spread more awareness about it," Aarefa Johari, Co-Founder, Sahiyo, said.

FGM STILL LURKS IN AMERICA