dna Poll: Did Rahul Gandhi's 'Khoon Ka Dalali' against PM Modi cross a line?

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi hit out at PM Modi over the surgical strike. "Jo hamare jawan hain jinhone apna khoon diya hai, Jammu and Kashmir mein khoon diya hai, jinhone Hindustan ke liye surgical strike kiye hain, unke khoon ke peeche aap chhupe hain. Unki aap dalali kar rahe ho. Yeh bilkul galat hai. {You (Modi) are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong}," Rahul Gandhi said. While it’s the norm to attack political opponents and Congress president Sonia Gandhi had one called Modi Maut Ka Saudagar (Merchant of Death), do you think Rahul Gandhi’s comment went too far? Particularly at a time when the entire nation needs to put up a united front against Pakistan. Or is everything fair in politics, love and war? Tell us in the poll below.

Did Rahul Gandhi's 'Khool Ka Dalali' comment about PM Modi cross a line?

On Thursday, Congress VP Rahul Gandhi crossed quite a political storm when he accused PM Modi of politicising the PM’s remark. Speaking on the last day of his Kisan Yatra, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in political exploitation of the sacrifices of soldiers in remarks that come in the wake of cross-LoC surgical strikes on terror launch pads in PoK. "Jo hamare jawan hain jinhone apna khoon diya hai, Jammu and Kashmir mein khoon diya hai, jinhone Hindustan ke liye surgical strike kiye hain, unke khoon ke peeche aap chhupe hain. Unki aap dalali kar rahe ho. Yeh bilkul galat hai. {You (Modi) are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong}," he said. "The Indian army has done its job for the country, you do yours," the Congress Vice President said, attacking Modi. His attack comes a few days after he had praised Modi for his first Prime Minister-like action in two years in the context of surgical strikes.