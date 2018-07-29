DNA Mumbai Anniversary: How technology is making us all master chefs

With nuclear families on the rise and both spouses working full-time, getting something to eat when and where you need it has become a challenge in more ways than one over the past 13 years. This is where technology has proved to be a saviour in more ways than one. There is no need to call up a distant aunt for recipes of traditional food item anymore as they are readily available on the internet. If you don’t know how to cook, there are free videos posted online showing the entire process step by step. Molecular gastronomy is gaining in popularity as are techniques like sous-vide cooking, with even novice cooks ready to try out something new during weekends.

Today we use apps to locate restaurants and apps that deliver food to your doorstep, something that was almost unheard of 13 years ago. The next time you receive a piping hot pizza, keep in mind that technology has probably facilitated it in some way or the other. Yes, the Internet of Things or IoT is making even food delivery smarter.

Sanchit Jain, CEO, DreamOrbit, has explained that typically, a pizza comes out of the oven at 180-200 degree celsius. And to deliver a pizza that is still eatable with melted cheese and crisp bread crust, it has to be served at 140 degree celsius and within 40 minutes. Their IoT-powered Food Delivery Solution ensures that as soon as the pizza is placed inside the delivery box, a temperature sensor records the food dispatching temperaturethroughout the transit, the box would keep transmitting this status to the central server. In case, the temperature of the food drops below a set value, the system would automatically take actions. The simplest action can be to alert the delivery guy and restaurant manager, so that they can take the action before customer is delivered an unappetizing cold pizza. So bon appétit!