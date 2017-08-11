DNA Morning Must Reads: Venkaiah Naidu takes veiled dig at Hamid Ansari, Updates on likely AIADMK merger and more

1. Talk of Muslim unease is political propaganda: Venkaiah Naidu takes veiled dig at Hamid Ansari

Naidu did not name Ansari, but said, Some people are saying minorities are insecure. It is a political propaganda. Read more here

2. #DNAImpact | Uddhav Thackeray asks minister Subhash Desai to clarify de-notification of land

Seeing how it spells more trouble for Shiv Sena ahead of the 2019 state assembly elections, party president Uddhav Thackeray is said to be upset over the corruption allegations made against Industry Minister Subhash Desai. Read more here

3. AIADMK merger likely after TTV Dinakaran ouster

After weeks of wrangling, the two warring factions of AIADMK seemed to be moving closer towards a merger on Thursday, with the Chief Minister EK Palaniswami declaring TTV Dinakaran's appointment as deputy general secretary "illegal" under party bylaws. Read more here

4. Of Sreesanth, DDCA & mocking the law

The Indian public has simply stopped taking the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and some errant cricketers seriously. Just see the case of former India speedster S Sreesanth who has all but sneeringly walked back into the cricket field armed with Kerala High Court's order to revoke the lifetime ban on him. Read more here

5. Sidharth Malhotra turns rapper for 'A Gentleman'

Sidharth Malhotra is learning the guitar and is even expected to sing in Aashiqui 3. But before that, he will debut as a rapper. In his next film, A Gentleman. Read more here