DNA Morning Must Reads: US drops 'mother of all bombs' on IS target in Afghanistan, bypolls results 2017; and more

US drops 'mother of all bombs' on IS target in Afghanistan; Trump calls it a 'very successful mission'

The United States dropped "the mother of all bombs," the largest non-nuclear device it has ever unleashed in combat, on a network of caves and tunnels used by Islamic State in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday, the military said. Read more here.

Bypolls: BJP takes half the cake, Arvind Kejriwal gets egg on his face

The results of 10 assembly seats in eight states have brought jubilation for BJP, a much needed breather for the Congress, but humiliation for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday. The BJP won five seats — retaining three and gaining two from other parties. The Congress retained three seats, two in Karnataka, and one in Madhya Pradesh. Read more here.

Ayyakannu, behind TN farmers' protest, to stay put until demands are met

It has been 30 days since a group of Tamil Nadu farmers led by their leader 72-year-old P Ayyakannu landed in New Delhi seeking waiver of farm loans. Ayyakannu may not be the tallest farmer leader in Tamil Nadu but he always had an uncanny knack of staging a novel protest attracting the media's attention. Read more here.

DNA Edit: Smiles for BJP & Congress, but AAP’s decline is the big takeaway

The BJP continued its fine run of form in recent times in the North and East Indian states by winning the bypolls in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam. But it is the Aam Aadmi Party’s decline that starkly stands out. Read more here.

Alia Bhatt's NOT open to the idea of doing TV right now

Most newcomers today are jumping on the TV bandwagon. While many believe that doing a TV show — be it as a judge on a reality show or host of a game show — gets you more recognition and helps you reach out to a larger audience, Alia Bhatt feels differently. Read more here.